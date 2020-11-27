Task Prioritization for Asana
Mishlaev Vitaliy
MakerCo-founder Ducalis.io
Hello there! Excited to introduce our new feature, many of you’ve been asking for—priority ranking for your Asana tasks! ❌ Let go of subjective manual sorting. 🤝 Spend 20 min a week to keep your priorities straight. 🛠️ Reduce coordination and unnecessary work by 3x. 💬 Reduce meetings amount and double their efficiency. Three simple steps: 1️⃣ Connect your Asana to Ducalis.io. 2️⃣ Estimate tasks with any framework. RICE, AARRR, ICE, WSJF, HEART, REAN, Feature Buckets, DHM are already waiting for you in our library—combine and tweak their criteria; add your unique business criteria. 3️⃣ Sync the Ducalis task ranking with the Asana project. Voila! As simple as it sounds! Backlog sorted, priorities clear and transparent for everyone. Enhance your teamwork even more!🦸 Involve the whole team in the decision-making process. Divide criteria among the teammates by specialization or estimate them all together. Use Ducalis.io team alignment analysis to discuss your diverse opinions. Check the teams’ clarity on your business values and build solid shared understanding. If you’re already prioritizing with us, you can turn on the sync in your ⚙️board settings. Not yet? Join us at https://hello.ducalis.io/asana-t... and become a real prioritization ninja! 🥷 Please share your feedback in the comments! Have a great day!
I'm definitely not a big fan of Asana, but my team has a 'Priority' dropdown on each card, and we can sort or filter based on this priority. Does your app do something different than this?