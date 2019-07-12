Tarot-o-bot

🔮 What does the future have in store for the creative industry?
Luca Gonnelli
Hey Makers 🔮 this 20th of July our design studio, illo, turns 7yo. We decided to throw a big party in our hometown Turin, Italy around the theme of Predictions! In order to celebrate with our internet friends as well, we created a custom made deck of Tarots, based on the topics of todays tech & creative worlds. For example, you won’t find “The Death”, instead you will pick up “The Deadline”! There are 7 Sacred Roles (the Experiencer, aka the User, the Designer, the Keyframer, aka the Animator, the Patron, aka the Client, the Gatekeeper, aka the Account, the Artificial Intelligence, the Intern) and 7 Sacred Concepts (the Deadline, the Conspiracy, the Blockchain, the Update, the Gold, the Visibility, the Creation) that will predict your future with the help of a tarot-reader! So, go have fun and share your prediction! And if you're perhaps traveling around Italy, hit us up for a party invite 🎉
