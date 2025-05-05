Launches
Tarn
Tarn
Meet your Salesforce AI Agent.
Tarn is a Salesforce AI Agent that handles your Salesforce work for you. Delegate Tarn to clean up your data, batch update thousands of records, run complex reports - all with a prompt. There is zero setup - Tarn learns your Salesforce at Login.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Sales
Meet the team
Tarn
Meet your Salesforce AI Agent.
Tarn by
Tarn
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Productivity
,
Sales
. Made by
Joshua Jackson
. Featured on May 6th, 2025.
Tarn
is not rated yet. This is Tarn's first launch.