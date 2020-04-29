Discussion
Daniel Hudson
We've been day one users of the platform and so far love the experience. I've worked at larger companies where Jira has been the gold standard and once I moved to the startup world I quickly realized 1) I don't have the bandwidth to set up all tooling I used to have in an established product org 2) my engineers were on the fence about adopting a tool that required more upkeep and decreased their overall productivity. We still wanted some structure on how things get built in the company and Tara provided us with a quick way to jump right in. Personal most valuable feature for me has been the tight integration between requirements, tasks and sprints.
@danielhudson8 Woah - thank you Dan! 🙏 We'll keep at it to improve your experience. Onwards and upwards.
Hey PH Community 👋 Kat- thanks for the hunt! We're psyched to be sharing Tara AI - in its open beta. My co-founder Syed and I started noodling on productivity tools a few years ago. After interviewing 250+ engineers and founders, we discovered that most project management software a) takes a lot of time to configure b) is not built for cross-functional teams and c) takes away focus from the release cycle. The status quo is that engineers spend precious time wading through tickets, and EMs + PMs continue to lack visibility at the release level. This only gets worse with distributed teams across different time zones, and as teams outside of engineering rely on product to meet customer milestones and release dates. We've been lucky to meet others that share these frustrations and assemble a founding team passionate about the problem. As a team, we've been dedicated to designing a modern and simple interface, that just works. Tara is free for teams of all sizes - for unlimited users 🚀 In our open beta, teams can: -> Create requirements and tasks (in one scroll) -> View daily priority tasks and Github PRs in home -> Start sprints in seconds (weekly or bi-weekly) with ongoing team insights -> Plan manageable sprints based on recent effort with a smart indicator What's slated next: -> Multiple teams (growth, etc) can run sprints and view insights -> Task lifecycle (i.e. when is a task truly done?) and automated statuses -> More smart indicators, with improved effort estimation Thanks for reading. Would love to hear your thoughts and suggestions! Gratefully, Iba | Co-founder & CEO
Amazing stuff, great product. Congratulations to the team :)
@pratika_revannavar Thanks for the wishes!
Love the UI - super simple and easy on the eyes. UX is also very intuitive, I'm going to enjoy using this. Congratulations to the team for putting this together! Will be super helpful with team management especially with how things are right now around the world.
This is actually really neat. Really straightforward. What else can we expect tho?
@georgeallen Thank you! We're working on a few things including integrations and smart indicators. We also need a better way to do effort estimation (usually one of the biggest complaints we've heard from teams from existing PM software). What would you like to see?
@ibamasood I work in a design capacity, so we use Trello to move our design concepts from ideation to execution. Would be interesting to see what you guys could do to work around that!