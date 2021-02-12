Taplytics React Native A/B Testing

discussion
Aaron Glazer
Co-Founder & CEO @ Taplytics
Experimentation and learning what works and what doesn't are table stakes in our blisteringly fast-paced industry. I'm happy to announce our team has built something for the React Native community to hone in on the best experience for your apps!
After seeing that React Native was going to be a force to stay in how we built apps, we noticed there was a gap in the market specifically A/B testing and feature management. I'm excited that our team was first to bring this to market to help serve our customers with their experimentation programs and feature management!
Looks really cool! I'll pass over to my tech team.