Taplytics React Native A/B Testing

A/B Testing and Feature Management for your React Native app

A/B Testing and Feature Management across your React Native apps is here. Give your team the flexibility to run experiments and roll-out new features with the Taplytics React Native SDK.
Aaron Glazer
Co-Founder & CEO @ Taplytics
Experimentation and learning what works and what doesn't are table stakes in our blisteringly fast-paced industry. I'm happy to announce our team has built something for the React Native community to hone in on the best experience for your apps!
Will Lam
Hunter
PM & Marketer
After seeing that React Native was going to be a force to stay in how we built apps, we noticed there was a gap in the market specifically A/B testing and feature management. I'm excited that our team was first to bring this to market to help serve our customers with their experimentation programs and feature management!
James Quinn
CEO @ Afino
Looks really cool! I'll pass over to my tech team.
