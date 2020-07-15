Discussion
Will Lam
Hunter
With Taplytics Custom Domain Encryption for web experiments, you can ensure your experiments are delivered from your own domain to avoid being blocked by web browsers. This is a win-win for consumer privacy and companies experimentation programs! 💪
Since day 1, we've approached every product decision with a focus on user privacy. It's core to everything we do at Taplytics. With our custom domain encryption, you can be sure you're delivering experiences and experiments to your users while ensuring the utmost level of privacy for them.
