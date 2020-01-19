Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Pedro Marques
Maker
Hey everyone! We're super excited to share Tangerine with the community! 🍊🍊🍊 Simply put, Tangerine is a simple habit and mood tracker that helps you organize your routine, achieve your personal goals and reflect on your life. We're on a mission to deeply integrate habit and mood tracking in order to give people actionable insights on their life and routine. We've realized that people, in general, tend to feel better and happier when they actually have a healthier, organized routine. So combining habit and mood tracking was a no-brainer. At the end of the day, we not only want to help you be more productive, but also more conscious and reflective of your life. @rcdeveloper and I have been working remotely on Tangerine as a side project for the past 6-7 months. We had our first public beta at the beginning of November and we were able to attract 500 beta testers to help us shape Tangerine early on. We're incredibly grateful for all the feedback and support we've got from them in the past couple of months — thanks to these amazing humans, Tangerine is a much better (and rapid-evolving) app today :) Happy to answer any question you might have and I'm particularly looking forward to hearing your thoughts and feedback on our little app!
UpvoteShare
Super fun and helpful!!!
UpvoteShare
You won't find anything like it!
UpvoteShare