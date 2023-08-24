Get app
Tandemz
Tandemz
UX research recruitment platform for all your research needs
We help you become better at user and customer research by automating your recruitment and research ops. Find qualified participants faster and gain up to 5 days on the organization of a study.
Launched in
User Experience
UX Design
by
Tandemz
