Tandem

A virtual office for remote & distributed teams

No - it's not VR, but it's the closest thing to in-person collaboration!
See who's available right now and what app they are working in. Talk and screenshare in one-click.
How to build psychological safety in your remote team (Part I)Rajiv is co-founder of Tandem, a collaboration platform built from the ground up for distributed teams. Prior to Tandem, Rajiv led remote teams at both startups and large multinational corps. This is Part I of a three-part series synthesizing knowledge from more than 100 teams. Summary: Create and initiate low-friction opportunities for spontaneous conversations , e.g.
Hunter
With remote work on the rise, there's a growing need for more flexible, spontaneous, real-time communication. Tandem has put a lot of time into delivering a beautiful app that makes it dead-simple to talk with your team. We have a distributed team at YC and it can be a struggle to stay in sync. Several of the partners have tried this and we've been extremely impressed!
Maker
Thanks, Gustaf! Hey PH community! 👋 We started building Tandem when two of us had kids and started working from home more. We tried a bunch of different tools, but hated the friction in all of them. We've all worked on remote teams before, but even with our experience, we felt slower, less collaborative, and more alone when we worked remotely. We built a one-click calling prototype, added video and screenshare, and this eventually became Tandem. Some details on how ⚡️instant calls⚡️ work: - You can click on someone and talk immediately, but they will be on mute until they accept. - All calls start as voice, but can be upgraded to video and screenshare. - Customizable rooms are a nice way to invite teammates to talk when they're free. Some details on app presence: - Your teammates will be able to see which work app you're currently in (only for a select set of integrated apps) - this gives everyone a sense of being together, and helps you know when a teammate is interruptible. - You can go into Focus Mode if you don't want to be bothered, in which case your app will not be shown. Pricing: 14 day free trial, then $10 / active user / month or...FREE for the Product Hunt community if you can hop on a short feedback call every-other week. This helps us learn, and we can also help you get more out of Tandem. We are constantly improving the app, so tell us what you think. With your help, we can make remote work more collaborative and social! 🙏👥👌 -Rajiv (co-founder)
Maker
