Talkshow
Discussion board for your team with mini video clips
#2 Product of the DayToday
Hi Hunters!
Jon YongfookMaker@yongfook · Indie maker
Hi Hunters! Today I'm launching Talkshow. It's sort of like a reddit forum for your team, but with video clips. I believe remote work is the future, but there are definitely some challenges to overcome. I've spent the last 3 years working with teams distributed globally and communication was often a problem. Real time solutions didn't really work for us as everyone's schedule was so different, but at the same time I believe strongly that it's a positive thing to see your coworker's face and hear their voice regularly. So I built Talkshow as a solution to that. It works like a dicussion forum so you can have asynchronous conversations at your own pace, but you can also attach a video clip of yourself to any conversation / reply. My simple hypothesis is that teams who see and hear each other more frequently will have more fun working, have better communication and build stronger working relationships!
✎ Espree Devora@espreedevora · "Girl who Gets it Done" WeAreLATech.com
This is dope, have you connected with the Running Remote Conference? I think this is super helpful for remote teams. Stoked to explore.
Samir Madhavan@samirmadhavan · Products and Data Science
Just tried it out. Looks great! At first, I didn't understand how is it different from a slack channel but after trying it out, it does "humanise the interaction"
Dainis Kanopa@dainiskanopa · Daily Insight, CEO
Since I started to use WhatsApp video calls with my team, our productivity is growing up. I think this is a great solution if you work in different time zones, like Europe- US
Mariken de Ruiter@wpmariken
this is great! I'm gonna use it for clients to get the strategy clear and planning. (for now the dev team is only me).
