Taker
Take your restaurant online
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Abdullah Alsaadi
Maker
Hello everyone, I'm Abdullah, founder of Taker, and very excited to be here. For many years we've been seeing changes in the restaurant industry some of it is made by restaurants and some isn't. In the past 10 years, we started to see non-restaurants lead the restaurant's industry through technology which has made the ordering experience great. Great for those tech companies, great for us as consumers and great for restaurants because this means more orders. However, this has resulted in restaurants losing their customers to those companies and got their margins squeezed out. Today, restaurants are looking to gain back the rein and open up their online branch (website and app) to directly reach out to their loyal customers. And this is where Taker comes in to play. Taker helps them start selling online with an ordering website and apps with advanced technology to grow their sales. We take care of the ecommerce best practices, we take care of conversion rates once the customer is landed, and we provide the restaurants with tools to automate their marketing and targeting to increase sales and loyalty. So we are actually a partner with restaurants all working together to achieve one goal which is more orders and sales. We do the tech and they do the cooking. That's what we do and please review and let us know if you have any notes, suggestions, or feedback. Thanks for your support.
Upvote (3)Share