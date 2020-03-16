Take the Timer

Discussion
luismvaz
We built this quick timer, out of the simple need of timming our workouts easily for any type of maintenance training. It's a progressive web app that you can add to your homescreen and we're still working on it, but as the times changed, and we've been using it a lot to try and stay sane at home, we figured we'd find a lot of you in the same situation that need to get it out of your system. Use it, share it, trash it, or whatever you want to do with it but stay active and at home!
