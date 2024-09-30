  • Subscribe
    Tailwind Sync

    Figma variables to Tailwind in one click

    Free
    Tailwind Sync is a free plugin for Figma that synchronizes variables to Tailwind code, enhancing the design-to-dev handoff with speed, consistency, and scalability.
    Design Tools
    Developer Tools
    Tailwind Sync
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Figma
    React
    Figma variables to Tailwind in one click
    Tailwind Sync by
    Tailwind Sync
    was hunted by
    henry lim
    in Design Tools, Developer Tools. Made by
    henry lim
    ,
    Maxime Frere
    ,
    Olivier Chatel
    ,
    Chauve Camille
    ,
    Youssef
    and
    Maryana Lemak
    . Featured on October 1st, 2024.
    Tailwind Sync
    is not rated yet. This is Tailwind Sync's first launch.
