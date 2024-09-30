Launches
Tailwind Sync
Tailwind Sync
Figma variables to Tailwind in one click
Tailwind Sync is a free plugin for Figma that synchronizes variables to Tailwind code, enhancing the design-to-dev handoff with speed, consistency, and scalability.
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Tailwind Sync
About this launch
Tailwind Sync
Figma variables to Tailwind in one click
Tailwind Sync by
Tailwind Sync
henry lim
Design Tools
Developer Tools
henry lim
Maxime Frere
Olivier Chatel
Chauve Camille
Youssef
Maryana Lemak
Featured on October 1st, 2024.
Tailwind Sync
is not rated yet. This is Tailwind Sync's first launch.
