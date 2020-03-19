Tailwind Starter Kit is Free and Open Source. It features multiple HTML elements and it comes with dynamic components for ReactJS, Vue and Angular.
Hello there, I'm Alexandra, and I'm part of the team that created Tailwind Starter Kit. Tailwind Starter Kit is a beautiful, free & open-source extension for TailwindCSS. It does not change or add any CSS to the already one fromTailwindCSS. It features multiple HTML elements and it comes with dynamic components for ReactJS, Vue and Angular. It is Great for your awesome project! Putting together a page has never been easier than matching together pre-made components. From landing pages presentation to login areas, you can easily customise and built your pages. Features: ● CSS Components Every element that you need in a product comes built-in as a component. All components fit perfectly with each other and can have different colours. ● Javascript Components In order to create a great User Experience, some components require JavaScript. In this way, you can manipulate the elements on the page and give more options to your users. We created a set of Components that are dynamic and come to help you. ● Complex Documentation This extension comes with a lot of fully-coded examples that help you get started faster. You can adjust the colours and also the programming language. You can change the text and images and you're good to go. Below are some useful links if you want to contribute and give feedback: ● Live Preview: https://www.creative-tim.com/lea... ● Github Repo: https://github.com/creativetimof... ● Documentation: https://www.creative-tim.com/lea... ● Other Free products from Creative Tim: https://www.creative-tim.com/tem... Let us know what you think. Your feedback is very valuable, as it helps us continuously improve our product.
