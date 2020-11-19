  1. Home
  2.  → Tailwind CSS v2.0

Tailwind CSS v2.0

Rapidly build modern websites without ever leaving your HTML

#4 Product of the DayToday
A utility-first CSS framework packed with classes like flex, pt-4, text-center and rotate-90 that can be composed to build any design, directly in your markup.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Leandro Henflen
Hunter
Product Manager, UX Designer
This is a fantastic product I happen to be using in several projects and couldn't be happier and even I advocated my clients to start using it and they don't regret about it. Now launching the version 2 of Tailwind CSS and redesigned website. Give it a try!
Share
Csaba Kissi
Serial maker
I think @adamwathan wanted to hunt it with @steveschoger. Anyways. Great update and super cool new home page. I personally use it for all my projects/side projects.
Share