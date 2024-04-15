Launches
20+ Free Tailwind CSS & React Blocks
20+ Free Tailwind CSS & React Blocks
Fully coded UI sections with designer file included
👨💻 🚀 Explore our collection of completely free blocks (MIT License) styled with Tailwind CSS for React websites and applications. The blocks are fully coded and feature customizable and responsive components. A Figma designer file is included!
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Tech
20+ Free Tailwind CSS & React Blocks
Sigma - See the Next Generation of Analytics
Tailwind CSS
4,928 upvotes
The blocks are coded with Tailwind CSS for easy styling.
Material Tailwind
304 upvotes
The blocks are part of the Material Tailwind framework.
React.js
3 upvotes
The blocks are built with the popular technology, React.
About this launch
20+ Free Tailwind CSS & React Blocks
Fully Coded UI Sections with Designer File Included
20+ Free Tailwind CSS & React Blocks by
20+ Free Tailwind CSS & React Blocks
was hunted by
Alexandra Murtaza
in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Alexandra Murtaza
,
Alexandru Paduraru
,
Elisa Paduraru
,
Dragoș Drg
,
Beniamin Marcu
and
Stefan Moldovan
. Featured on April 15th, 2024.
20+ Free Tailwind CSS & React Blocks
20+ Free Tailwind CSS & React Blocks is not rated yet. This is 20+ Free Tailwind CSS & React Blocks's first launch.
