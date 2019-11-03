Tailwind Builder is the first genuinely advanced editor for the Tailwind CSS framework. 140 ready-to-use HTML components and convenient settings will speed up your development process! Try Demo »
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Dawid Andrzejewski
Maker
Pro
Hey Product Hunters! 👋 I am the maker of Tailwind Builder. It's an online editor for the Tailwind CSS framework. 🤔 What's Tailwind CSS? According to the authors, it's "a utility-first CSS framework for rapidly building custom designs". According to supporters, it's "the best thing that happened to CSS in recent years". 💪 Tailwind Builder is an online tool to help you work with that framework faster. Note: You don't need to know Tailwind CSS to use our editor. You can confirm that in the demo (you don't need to sign up). Features: * 140 ready-to-use HTML components (drag & drop). * All Tailwind settings are available with convenient pickers. * Autocomplete for CSS classes. * Live edit & online preview. * You can export code to HTML and CSS (compiled version) and Pug and Tailwind config (sources). * Easy build ("npm run build") Bonus: All Tailwind Builder users automatically get access to Bootstrap Shuffle and Bulma Builder for free (editors for other popular CSS frameworks). Any feedback is welcome! Thank you
Upvote (1)Share