discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Filippo Mursia
MakerFounder @LoveTailry
Hello Product Hunt! Today I'm launching my new service to help Shopify owners maintain, improve, and manage their online stores. Managing a Shopify store requires time, and not every business can afford a dedicated team, so often the option is to manage everything internally, but some problems may arise: ⚠️ lack of technical skills ⚠️ loads of time to manage everything ⚠️ slow learning curve Running a store shouldn't stress you out, and you and your team should be using your time to focus on your products and marketing. I’ve been managing eCommerce for the last 6 years, helping major brands and emerging designers improving their stores and streamline their operations. What if you could have your personal dedicated team to manage your store, at a fraction of the cost? 🧞♂️ Here comes https://tailry.com — your online store dedicated team, on-demand. Unlimited requests, for a flat monthly fee. Cancel anytime. How it works: 1. Submit your request 2. We do the work 3. Approve and publish Tailry will help you: ✅ save time ✅ manage your store ✅ create digital assets ✅ focus on your marketing ✅ create newsletters, welcome emails, landing pages …and much more I’m launching with a limited lifetime deal with a 15% off on our PRO subscription plans, and 10% on the Essential plan. Go get the deal! Or forward it to your friend with a Shopify store 🥳 👉 https://tailry.com
UpvoteShare
That’s interesting! I see you’re following the productized service trend, which make sense considering how complicated sometimes is to deal with agencies. How did you came up with the idea of productizing your skills?
Thanks @elena_piccolo — during the lockdown I've been working more than expected as brands were left without sales through retail stores. For that reason they started pushing more than ever on eCommerce sales. I realized that every brand was asking me pretty much the same things, like product updates, upload, landing pages for new deals and promotions, etc. It was some time I was thinking about scaling my service as a freelancer, and this gave me the input to launch Tailry.
Share
Upvote (1)
This project really sounds like “the missing link”, very, VERY juicy. Is the offer of Tailry’s services customizable according to the needs of each customer?
@stefano_fontana thanks! We currently have two base plan that should accomodate all the needs of small and medium size businesses, then we have the Premium plan which is more customizable for bigger clients. We're planning a Micro plan for early stage stores but now it's only on the roadmap.
What's the pricing?
Looks great! Congrats on the launch.