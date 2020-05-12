Taika Adaptogenic Coffee

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Kal Freese
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! Thank you @chrismessina for hunting us. For the past year, I've been heads-down building Taika with my co-founder @michael_eyal_sharon. We’re super excited to finally share what we’ve been working on. My background is deep in coffee: I’m a two-time Finnish Barista Champion and was ranked 9th best in the world in 2015. Before Taika, I co-founded Sudden Coffee (YC W17) which makes “instant coffee you’ll actually want to drink”, as NYTimes put it. Both Michael and I love coffee (surprise). Alas, over the past few years caffeine started giving us nasty side effects many people are familiar with: anxiety, jitters, and crashes. Decaf wasn’t the answer: most of the time we wanted some caffeine, but not the side effects. This is when we discovered L-theanine and other adaptogens - natural plant extracts and functional mushrooms - that support the body’s ability to deal with stress. We started researching and experimenting with these compounds. Adaptogens turned out to be a game-changer in balancing the caffeine and reducing the side effects. However, keeping a bunch of random capsules with you and remembering to take them every time you have coffee sucks. We both hate compromising and set out to create a coffee that’s absolutely delicious and perfectly calibrated with the highest quality adaptogens. We’re launching with three flavors, each featuring the same adaptogen blend: - A sugar-free, keto-friendly macadamia latte that tastes like melted coffee ice cream. As far as we know, it's the first macadamia latte on the market. - Oat milk latte which tastes like coffee cereal milk but has no added sugar. - Black coffee - a brilliantly smooth, bold brew, never bitter. Unsweetened and keto-friendly. Taika is currently available in SF, LA, and NYC for 2hr contactless delivery, powered by Postmates. Our motto is for friends, by friends. We think sharing gifts is more fun than discounts. Enter code MYSTERYGIFT at checkout at on our website and we will mail you a fun surprise to go with your coffee 🎁 🔮 What questions can we answer?
Upvote (1)Share
Why does it have a phone number on the can?
UpvoteShare