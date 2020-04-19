Discussion
The idea behind TAGX.io was to make it easier to share highlights of our football (soccer) video recordings. We have been recording and uploading our games to YouTube over the years and almost everyone that played watched it to see how well they/their team performed. It became an additional discussion point days after the game until the next one. However, it does become tedious having to sit through another hour until you find something special you want to share and discuss, usually this is in the form of “check out the goal 23 minutes in”. I built TAGX to ease this process where someone would go through the video, tag the interesting parts and share it with the group. It was almost like a highlight reel, allowing you to skip through the tagged parts. Here is a tagged video of the AWS re:Invent 2019 event which I shared with someone recently that highlighted some announcements that were of interest to us: https://tagx.io/video/id/Nw-wisb... Hope someone finds it useful and any feedback is much appreciated!
