Matthieu Gavaudan
Maker
Pro
Hello fellow hunters! First of all, thank you Kevin for hunting us! We started Tagai because we noticed that the majority of customer feedback was still, to this day, being tagged and analyzed in spreadsheets. As a product manager in the B2B space, customer feedback is invaluable. It's helped us increase retention, identify new opportunities to upsell to our existing users, and, overall, build a product that our users use and love. Yet, the process of tagging and analyzing customer feedback is extremely slow and repetitive. We looked around to see what potential solutions were out there and we noticed three overall categories: - AI only solutions that are fast but don't let you tag customer feedback with your own features, user stories or pain points - Feature request boards - but you should always try to listen to customer problems and not to their requests (product management 101) - Manual tagging solutions like Productboard and spreadsheets that have very slow tagging processes and don't really provide adequate tools to analyze feedback in depth We wanted to create a solution that was fast but still gave it's users the freedom to tag and analyze customer feedback in a customizable way. So Tagai was born, with the following features: - A Superhuman-like interface combining keyboard shortcuts and machine learning to tag customer feedback 10x faster - A way to give customer feedback context by linking it to a given user segment (eg. churned users, power users, users with high spend...) - A way to visualize the tops tag by segment and a search engine to filter verbatim customer quotes by tags and segment. This lets you answer questions like "In the last week, what were the top complaints that churned users submitted?" or "What are the top unaddressed pain points for my highest paying clients?". You can then use the verbatim customer quotes to think of and build the correct features to solve the problems, building an extremely customer centric product. We hope you'll give it a try, and don't hesitate to reach out to us via our Intercom chat at tagai.io or at matthieu@tagai.io!
