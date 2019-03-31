Log InSign up
Add clickable product tags to any image and share anywhere.

#1 Product of the DayToday
Add product tags on any image and share them on your shop, blog or social media. Display as a pop-up on your product pages or link directly from newsletters and social media. Add an Instagram influencer feed to show customers using those products.
Scott RamsayMaker@scottramsay · Founder of Tag
Hey IH 👋, I'm Scott from Scotland, UK. Okay puns aside, here is my second ever SaaS product - Tag. Tag was built to cater for e-commerce, bloggers and influencers that would like to add tagged products to any image. Think of it like Instagram shopping - but available anywhere. Tag allows you display these tagged images either as a pop-up on your website pages, or as a sharable URL for newsletters/social media. Additional features such as an Instagram feed to show influencers using those products or dynamic affiliate tracking aims to increase your conversions. Tag is multi-purpose - meaning it works for almost any business type. You can check out some of the examples on the homepage - https://usetag.io Pricing starts at $0 with one collection or $19.99 p/m for unlimited. Try it out and let me know your thoughts! Thanks so much, Scott 😊
Lachlan Kirkwood
Lachlan Kirkwood@lachlankirkwood · Digital Marketing Specialist | Blog 👉
Fantastic product! Such a great way to drive more conversions across any product-related content. Love the streamlined integrations with existing ecommerce platforms 🙌 looking forward to trialling the product, will let you know of any feedback!
