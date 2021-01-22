discussion
Rutik Wankhade
Maker
👋 Hello Everyone, I'm Rutik, maker of 🌊 Tabwave. I always wanted to build an 📦 MVP and experience the whole process of turning ideas into products. So here I am. We often try to achieve more in less time. I used to think, the more I work, the more productive I become. But I was wrong. There is a big difference between being busy and being productive. I am always looking for ways to be more productive. I read multiple books, used different tools and techniques. But deep down I felt I just need a simple, minimal productivity tool and the idea of Tabwave was born. The idea was quite simple. All I wanted was a bunch of productivity tools like a Pomodoro clock, a to-do list, sticky notes altogether. Nothing fancy and complicated. I wanted to have all these tools somewhere I can see all day. And I thought what's better than a browser's new tab. And I built the productivity app I wish I had. So give it a try. 🚀 Tell me what you liked about Tabwave in the comments below. I Would love to hear your thoughts and feedback. 🙏 Thank you.
