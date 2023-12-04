Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
TableFlow
TableFlow
Open-source CSV importer - alternative to Flatfile
Visit
Upvote 13
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
TableFlow is the open-source CSV import platform. Embed a production-ready import experience in your app in minutes. Save months of engineering effort and ensure all incoming data has been cleaned and validated.
Launched in
SaaS
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
TableFlow
Sixty
Ad
Take back your time
About this launch
TableFlow
Open-source CSV importer — Alternative to Flatfile
0
reviews
14
followers
Follow for updates
TableFlow by
TableFlow
was hunted by
Kat Manalac
in
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Mitch Patin
and
Eric Ciminelli
. Featured on December 6th, 2023.
TableFlow
is not rated yet. This is TableFlow's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report