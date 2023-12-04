Products
TableFlow

Open-source CSV importer - alternative to Flatfile

TableFlow is the open-source CSV import platform. Embed a production-ready import experience in your app in minutes. Save months of engineering effort and ensure all incoming data has been cleaned and validated.
Launched in
SaaS
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
TableFlow
TableFlow by
TableFlow
was hunted by
Kat Manalac
in SaaS, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Mitch Patin
and
Eric Ciminelli
. Featured on December 6th, 2023.
TableFlow
is not rated yet. This is TableFlow's first launch.
