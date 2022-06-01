Products
Tability for Jira
Tability for Jira
Bring your OKRs to Jira
Tability makes it super to manage your OKRs and display them next to your Jira issues.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
SaaS
by
About this launch
Tability for Jira by
was hunted by
Sten
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
SaaS
. Made by
Sten
,
Bryan Schuldt
and
Riley Hoolahan
. Featured on June 2nd, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Tability for Jira's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#27
Weekly rank
#49
