Julie Chabin
Hunter
Head of Product Design at Product Hunt
Hi Hunters! This morning, I stumbled upon this amazing Chrome extension. I first saw the website and was very pleased by its designs, awesome presentation, the interactions were pretty nice and, as a designer, obviously, I was drawn to it. Now for the product itself: if you use Chrome (or another Chrome-based browser) and you often have too many tabs open, it might help you navigate between them. You can easily view the full title of a tab with this exention but you can also search within the pages themselves and that's a big change. You also know how Chrome is memory-hungry and Tabbs helps pause tabs to free up memory so that's also a big plus. I'm giving it a try today.
Roman Tesliuk
Maker
@syswarren Thanks so much for hunting, Julie! Looking forward to knowing more about your experience with it 😊💜
Younghwi Cho
Co-founder and designer at HUNT
I love this extension! Installed and wrote a review on the webstore too :D Will share more thoughts later after I using this for more weeks. Good luck!
Roman Tesliuk
Maker
@andrew_cho Glad to hear you're giving it a try 😄 We really appreciate you taking the time to write a review as well! I'll be responding to the question you asked there in a minute :)
v.keerthi Vikramstudent Productivist
It is good. While similar to Hare it has the added feature of tab nap which does the work of 2 extensions for me (Hare and The Great Suspender ).
