Home
Product
Tab Finder
Tab Finder
command + tab for Safari
Open-source option+tab tab switcher Safari Extension with search. Navigate in the history of open tabs with option+tab shortcut in the same way you navigate between your open apps.
Safari Extensions
Browser Extensions
Open Source
About this launch
Oleh Kopyl
Oleh Kopyl
. Featured on February 18th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Tab Finder's first launch.