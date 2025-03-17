Subscribe
Jam on a synth that makes you sound good, w/o musical talent
Instantly jam like a pro—no musical skills required. Synthsational keeps every note perfectly tuned and timed, so you always sound amazing.
Free
Launch tags:
MusicFree GamesElectronic Music

Meet the team

About this launch
was hunted by
Adam Long
in Music, Free Games, Electronic Music. Made by
Adam Long
. Featured on March 18th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Synthsational's first launch.