Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Synthsational
Synthsational
Jam on a synth that makes you sound good, w/o musical talent
Visit
Upvote 51
Instantly jam like a pro—no musical skills required. Synthsational keeps every note perfectly tuned and timed, so you always sound amazing.
Free
Launch tags:
Music
•
Free Games
•
Electronic Music
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Synthsational
Jam on a synth that makes you sound good, w/o musical talent
Follow
51
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Synthsational by
Synthsational
was hunted by
Adam Long
in
Music
,
Free Games
,
Electronic Music
. Made by
Adam Long
. Featured on March 18th, 2025.
Synthsational
is not rated yet. This is Synthsational's first launch.