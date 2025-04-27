Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
SynthAnswer AI
SynthAnswer AI
Intelligent answers from any screenshot
Visit
Upvote 60
AI Question Answering With Just a Screenshot Get instant, accurate answers to your questions with our AI extension. Capture any question with a screenshot and receive intelligent responses in seconds.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Education
•
Online Learning
5% for first 50 customers
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
SynthAnswer AI
SynthAnswer AI: Intelligent Answers from Any Screenshot.
Follow
60
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
SynthAnswer AI by
SynthAnswer AI
was hunted by
Nguyễn Anh
in
Education
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Nguyễn Anh
. Featured on April 30th, 2025.
SynthAnswer AI
is not rated yet. This is SynthAnswer AI's first launch.