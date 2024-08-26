Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Synhix
Synhix
Read Better in Color - Chrome Web Store
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Discover a New Way of Reading the Web with Color-Coded Syntax Highlighting. It's Effortless and Completely Free!
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
by
Synhix
About this launch
Synhix
Read Better in Color - Chrome Web Store
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Synhix by
Synhix
was hunted by
Ash Azmi
in
Chrome Extensions
. Featured on August 27th, 2024.
Synhix
is not rated yet. This is Synhix's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report