discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maan Najjar
Maker
Hello everyone, I'm very excited to share Synclet with you which is a project I've been working on for few months. Synclet is a complete online platform that lets you spin up an instant online Android dev environment for your projects. Through Synclet you can share your Android projects with anyone, and anyone can quickly spin up dev environment and run your project without having to download your project or even download Android Studio. Having to download and set up Android project can be a deterrent especially if you just need to run and play with an Android project you found online. Everything is included: full gradle support, code editor (with Kotlin support) and built-in emulator. The reason I created Synclet is because I wanted to make Android development more accessible. I was inspired by how easy it's for web developers to exchange and show code online using many online platforms they have (JSFiddle, CodeSandbox,..etc). I thought Android community needed that, especially that Android dev environments are more complicated and it would be extremely useful to be able to quickly have a dev environment with one click. There are many great use cases: sharing your code on Stack Overflow to find someone who can help you debug, sharing your an example project of your tutorial or blog post, demonstrating how an Android library can be used, showing a cool Android project that you've worked on, and many other cases..etc. Of course this is just an MVP (and beta) version, there are many great features that I plan to add to make Synclet more complete IDE that could replicate Android Studio on the cloud. Thanks, Maan
UpvoteShare