Danny Choudhury
MakerBuilding https://tape.sh
Hi, I’m Danny from Tape.sh! 🤔 Problem After lockdown started and we started working remotely, we found that we were sharing screenshots and recordings very regularly over chat when building apps together. We got frustrated with the number of clicks, and the amount of time it took! Say 5 mins each clip, that could easily amount to 20-30 minutes a day. 💡 Solution After messing around with bash functions for a bit, tape was born and we decided to put in the time to make it a product. After weeks of tweaking and pixel shifting, we just launched device framing. Your tapes now get framed in a shiny device. Give your release notes or end of sprint that little extra ooomph! ⚙️How does it work? Tape makes the most out of dev tooling that already exists on your machine as part of Xcode (simctl) and Android Studio (adb). It wraps these powerful, underused dev tools and exposes an easy to use cli to record and share the screen on your dev devices. As long as you have the paths set up (which you most likely do, because you’re working on mobile apps), it’ll just work ™ We've tested on macOS, Linux and Windows, but very open to feedback on any issues you face. The CLI is open sourced, and we plan on building a menubar app for macos soon, let us know if you're keen!
