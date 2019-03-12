Symbol Design System 2
Design with components based on Sketch symbols
#4 Product of the DayToday
Symbol is a Sketch Design System based on atomic elements. All the changes you’ll make in the Library will change the UI Kit. Also every component has flexible settings and can be easily edited.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Arnob Mukherjee@iamarnob6543 · Founder @ Culrs
Looks amazing man, loved it! I have been working on a design system for my company and I totally loved that long list of components that you have done :)
Upvote (1)Share·
Denis ShepovalovMakerPro@shepovalovdenis · Self-employed UX/UI Designer
Symbol is a Sketch Design System based on atomic elements. It includes a huge amount of components with flexible settings available in override panel. System parts work in unison, so all the changes you make in the Library will affect the UI Kit.
Upvote Share·