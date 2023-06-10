Products
Home
→
Product
→
Syft
Syft
Repurpose podcasts to shorts in a few clicks
Syft is an AI powered tool that automatically turns long-form videos into short-form content. Distill key points from your podcast into shorts and share them on social media.
Launched in
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
Social media marketing
by
Syft
About this launch
Syft
Repurpose podcasts to shorts in a few clicks
0
reviews
12
followers
Syft by
Syft
was hunted by
Aaron Chen
in
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Social media marketing
. Made by
Aaron Chen
. Featured on June 11th, 2023.
Syft
is not rated yet. This is Syft's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
