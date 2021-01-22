Home
Home
→
Switch for macOS
Switch for macOS
Keyboard-driven commands to navigate your mac apps faster.
Mac
Productivity
Keyboard-driven commands to navigate your mac apps faster.
No more funny breaks visiting dock just to move between apps!
Switch's keyboard-centric interface allows for quick navigation between different applications.
Victor Aremu
Maker
JavaScript Engineer
Hello PH, Meet Switch for macOS.
19h
Silas adedoyin
Building sabipark.com
@victor_aremu
Yayyy!!! Finally 🎉
18h
Jim Engine
🔘 Technology Lover - Tech Geek 🟢
Awesome, things will be speeding up🙌🏼
1h