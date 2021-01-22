Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Switch for macOS

Switch for macOS

Keyboard-driven commands to navigate your mac apps faster.

Mac
Productivity
get it
Keyboard-driven commands to navigate your mac apps faster.
No more funny breaks visiting dock just to move between apps!
Switch's keyboard-centric interface allows for quick navigation between different applications.
Embed
Featured
Stripe Payments
Promoted
A complete payments platform, engineered for growth
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews5.0/5
Victor Aremu
Maker
JavaScript Engineer
Hello PH, Meet Switch for macOS.
Share
Silas adedoyinBuilding sabipark.com
@victor_aremu Yayyy!!! Finally 🎉
Share
Jim Engine🔘 Technology Lover - Tech Geek 🟢
Awesome, things will be speeding up🙌🏼
Share