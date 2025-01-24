Launches
Swipeart
Discover 7000+ Paintings by Swiping
Tired of boring museum trips or not finding art that speaks to you? Discover breathtaking artworks with a simple swipe, refine your artistic taste, and preview museum collections before you visit.
Art
Education
About this launch
Liam
Art
Education
Liam
. Featured on January 25th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Swipeart's first launch.