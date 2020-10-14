Swipe Pages
I am Swami, founder of Swipe Pages, really excited to launch here 🎉🎉🎉 Thanks @chrismessina for hunting us. We launched our beta in March 2020 when the whole world went into a lockdown. We have come a long way since then and I would like to thank my whole team and our early adopters for where we are now. Why Swipe Pages? Before working on Swipe Pages, I was in the WordPress theme & plugin business catering to 35K+ customers. I found that most sites were bloated and mobile experience was an after thought. Given that a majority of internet traffic comes from mobile devices and is only expected to grow, offering a great mobile experience is critical to turn browsers to buyers. It is even more important in the context of digital advertising where you spend money to drive traffic to landing pages. Google AMP solves these issues and its instant loading experience is awesome. However AMP enforces a lot of restrictions on what developers can do and learning a new framework is a pain. Most AMP pages looked bare bones and ugly making some question its worth. I thought “What if we can offer a no code way to build AMP landing pages that looked beautiful and worked well across devices?” And Swipe Pages was born. **** We are also going beyond AMP to offer a truly magical mobile experience. After all there is a reason why we are called Swipe Pages. Here is a sneak peek of what’s coming soon. 😎 😲 SNEAK PEEK HERE **** Features & Benefits Swipe Pages is complete platform that helps you create, host, experiment and measure landing pages. ✅ Intuitive drag & drop page builder ✅ Multi device editing ✅ 40+ Stunning templates ✅ 20+ customisable modules to build advanced functionality without code ✅ Sell Products using Stripe Checkouts ✅ Experiment with A/B Testing ✅ Real time analytics ✅ Capture leads using Forms. ✅ Integrations ( Zapier, Mailchimp, Hubspot, Zoho and more ) ✅ Cloud Hosting with SSL and Global CDN ✅ Connect your domain ✅ Unsplash Images & Google fonts ✅ Dynamic Text Replacement for Personalized experiences ✅ Support via Live Chat & Email What’s in store? Here is our public roadmap Suggestions are more than welcome. 🎉🎂 Special offer for Product Hunters Get 50% off on Starter & Marketer plan using the coupon code PH50 I would love to get your feedback and me & my team are here to answer any questions.
Meridian Gumapac
It is cool! Very useful for those who is looking for this kind of product like me! I am glad you have such product that everyone looking for..thanks
