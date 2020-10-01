Swipe
Hey friends 👋 Poor conversions are a problem for SaaS startups of all sizes. 😞 Fewer signups = fewer paid customers. I've looked at over 100 indie projects and worked with SaaS companies of all sizes. No person I've ever spoken to said "yeah, I'm happy with the way things are". There is always room for improvement. So, I put together a database of 190+ conversion strategies. You can apply them for more sign-ups, customers, and revenue. 🎁🤗 Use "ph20" for 20% OFF. Limit 100. 25 free items included on the website 🎁🤗 https://www.swipe.page/?dc=ph == WHO IT'S FOR: == - 👨💻 SaaS Bootstrappers - lay down a solid foundation. Ever ask yourself: Is my page good enough? Now you won't have to. - 🚀 New SaaS startups - kickstart your growth - 🏢 Established SaaS companies - got a team? Need A/B testing ideas? Now you have plenty. == HOW YOU BENEFIT: == 💪 More signups, more free-to-paid conversions, more revenue, higher retention. 💪 Strategies for home pages, landing pages, onboarding, apps, emails, blogs, ads, and copywriting. 💪 Tune-up your entire website & app 💪 Save $2,913 by not having to get an audit 💪 Detailed explanations and visual examples 💪 Quicksort by estimated effort or anticipated impact. == WHY GRAB IT NOW: == ✅ 63% OFF from the final price, only for the first 100 copies. ✅ Save time and get instant access to something you'd take months to discover on your own ✅ Huge value at your fingertips for a fraction of the cost of a $3,000 audit. ✅ Made with SaaS in mind ✅ Rooted in the principles of psychology - very effective ✅ Free lifetime updates ✅ 100% money-back LIFETIME guarantee. ----- Swipe will settle on a $237 price after the first 2 tiers run out. The current tier is at $87 (limit 100), then $157. 🥰 🎁 I made a discount code for Product Hunt friends so you can get an extra 20% OFF with "ph20" in checkout. Limit: 100 🎁 🥰 https://www.swipe.page/?dc=ph That's 71% OFF final price if you do the math ;) Thanks for checking it out everyone. The first 100 copies won't last as I've already pre-sold a good chunk in early access, so grab your copy. P.S. I've added a bonus file of 140 growth strategies (work in progress), but you get full access for free (final price $87). Once finished this will contain over 200 detailed growth strategies for your startup. P.P.S. If you would like a copy, but cannot afford it or it's not within your budget, just DM me on Twitter @cogentgene and I'll work something out with you. Cheers! - Gene
This looks like a great product that could help so many people achieve better results! Getting higher conversions is critical for any startup to survive yet quite hard to achieve on your own. Good luck Gene!
@dadatalks Thanks Daniel! Yeah, I found that it makes a big difference when you are getting started too. The extra boost early on is great for motivation (personal, and if you have a team). Thanks for your support!
The pricing is a steal!!! I know Gene for quite a long time and this guy is 💯 a growth genius! Congrats on the launch man!
@xianmingchen You're too kind Damon! Appreciate your early support and the community you have created that enabled me to keep pushing! Much love!
Looks like a great collection of strategies. Good luck with the launch.
@paul_metcalfe Much appreciated Paul! I look forward to partnering with you in the future too. It's not over til it's over ;)
A great/helpful product. Congrats Gene! I was looking forward for these kind of actionable tips to boost my conversions for MagicPattern.design. Thanks for the offer 👌