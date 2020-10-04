discussion
Joe LaPonza
Owner/Creative Dir. | BrandedHue.com
Dai, Thank you for creating this! A mobile app we can use to learn Swift? Think about it, the way you interact, how easy the UX is... it could become just part of your hand while inbetween daily tasks? Full Courses, Easy UX... Future updates that will provide Full Courses at your finger tips? Yes please. Thanks again! Upvoted and Downloaded
@joe_laponza Thank you. It just has been on the AppStore a few days ago then we need more feedbacks from someone like you. If you have any question, you can contact me by Twitter or Email.
Hi everyone, Today I'm so happy to introduce my own app SwiftCode which helps people learn Swift programming language with a clean design and an attractive way to code. We're just completing full courses which cover most of Swift's aspects. Therefore, you're getting 50% off if you get it now on the AppStore. Learning code has never been easier.
