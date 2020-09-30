discussion
Eric Ingram
MakerCo-founder, Swell
Hey Product Hunt Community! 👋 I'm incredibly excited to share Swell with you all. We've spent nearly 2 years building the most complete, powerful and easy to use headless ecommerce platform — with a mission to give entrepreneurs the tools they need to start selling quickly, without getting stuck when the time comes to get really creative. Why? It's all about speed and flexibility. The front-end technology stack is evolving too fast for legacy platforms to keep up, and to stay ahead of the curve we need a platform that's designed for this new reality. Before Swell, headless commerce was reserved for hardcore developers and big companies with big budgets, but our approach is different. Just sign up and activate a storefront that's headless out of the box and hosted for you. Bring on a developer when the time is right and they'll be able to build on what you started, to create anything you can imagine. So, what makes this a big deal? • Create a headless storefront in minutes (powered by Nuxt and Vue), customize with a no-code editor — and for developers, a git-based workflow to deploy on Swell's built-in hosting or a CDN-backed provider like Netlify or Vercel. • Everything you need to run a modern online store: Unlimited product options, variants, attributes, flexible discounts, and many more features you wished were standard in other ecommerce platforms. • Sell subscription products — physical or digital — no third-party apps required. • Completely customizable checkout — use Swell's hosted checkout or build your own with Swell.js (https://swell.store/docs/js/). • Key integrations like Stripe, PayPal, Mailchimp, AvaTax, Segment and Klaviyo, with many more on the way. Thanks for checking it out, and let us know what you think!
So happy to be launching today. It's been a long journey and we're excited to share Swell with you! Let us know what you think :)
