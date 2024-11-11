Launches
Sweet Lemon
Sweet Lemon
Hunt down wasted licenses
We help companies using Google Workspace as their identity provider detect wasted and unauthorized licenses across your app stack. Remove empty seats, reduce costs, and enhance security.
Productivity
Operations
Security
Sweet Lemon
About this launch
Sweet Lemon
Hunt down wasted licenses
Sweet Lemon by
Sweet Lemon
Sam Larson
Productivity
Operations
Security
Sam Larson
. Featured on November 12th, 2024.
Sweet Lemon
is not rated yet. This is Sweet Lemon's first launch.
