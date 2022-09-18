Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
SwagExchange
Ranked #13 for today
SwagExchange
Trade your startup swag with others and save the planet
Visit
Upvote 10
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
SwagExchange is on a mission to celebrate the love people and companies have for swag and our planet. Exchange your swag, showcase your swag, level up, and more!
Launched in
Branding
,
Social Impact
,
Event marketing
by
SwagExchange
About this launch
SwagExchange
Trade your startup swag with others and save the planet.
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
SwagExchange by
SwagExchange
was hunted by
Dennis Field
in
Branding
,
Social Impact
,
Event marketing
. Made by
Dennis Field
. Featured on September 19th, 2022.
SwagExchange
is not rated yet. This is SwagExchange's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
3
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#12
Report