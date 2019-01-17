Let your users search and experience the largest database of Augmented Reality face filters, 360 videos, and 360 photos. The Svrf API is free to use across all types of apps: camera, messaging, chat, dating, creation, community, and more.
Sophia DominguezMakerHiring@sophiaedm
Hello Product Hunt 😃 Thank you @nivo0o0 for hunting! Today we’re excited to share that the entire Svrf search engine for AR & VR will be open to developers through the Svrf API! The Svrf API allows developers to instantly provide their users with Augmented Reality face filters (from 3D stickers to Animoji-like animated filters) and hundreds of thousands of 360 photos and videos. We’re even including access to the official AR face filters we created for major recording artists like Nicki Minaj! Best of all, it’s free! ✨ Learn more about the API here: https://blog.svrf.com/svrf-api-3... Or jump into our Quick Start Guide for 3D Face Filters here: https://blog.svrf.com/svrf-api-q...
Brandon Doyle@travelintweeter · Founder, Wallaroo Media
@nivo0o0 @sophiaedm This is awesome!!!! Great job Svrf team.
🔥
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Love that you have a job rec for a "Meme Analyst Intern" 😆
Brent ChowMakerHiring@hellobrent · Co-Founder at Svrf
@rrhoover looking for an internship? It’s paid! 😸
🔥
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
@hellobrent I'm too old now. Can't keep up with these memes.
Adam Arrigo@adam_arrigo · CEO and Co-Founder of TheWaveVR
Amazing!
Brent ChowMakerHiring@hellobrent · Co-Founder at Svrf
Thanks, @adam_arrigo! 🏄🏻♂️🏄🏻♀️🌊
jon clinkenbeard@jonclinkenbeard
Really great tool with a wide range of applications. Thanks for building this, guys!
Ryan Robinson@theryanrobinson · Content Marketing Extraordinaire
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
