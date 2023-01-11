Products
SVG Repo 2.0
SVG Repo 2.0
460,000+ open-licensed SVG vector and icons
SVG Repo 2.0 is now faster, supports style filtering with an even wider library of 460k open licensed icons and vectors. Search, explore and edit the best-fitting free icons or vectors for your projects using a wide variety vector library.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Icons
,
Design resources
by
SVG Repo
About this launch
SVG Repo
460.000+ Open-licensed SVG Vector and Icons
SVG Repo 2.0 by
SVG Repo
was hunted by
Burak Tokak
in
Design Tools
,
Icons
,
Design resources
. Made by
Burak Tokak
. Featured on January 12th, 2023.
SVG Repo
is not rated yet. It first launched on May 18th, 2020.
