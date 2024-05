Supabase 8,877 upvotes

I use Supabase for all my web apps. They make user authentication and setting up a database with security in mind a breeze.

Stripe 42,054 upvotes

I always use Stripe for all my products as I believe they provide the best payment processing service.

Cloudflare Pages 251 upvotes

All of my SvelteKit Projects are hosted on Cloudflare, and Cloudflare Pages makes deploying apps fast and simple.