Maxime
MakerCEO @ Kaen
Hey Product Hunt community! Here is my side-project, Survol, a free and open-source browser extension to preview any link you hover. Current features : Survol has API implementations for the following sites : - Twitter - Reddit - Youtube - Soundcloud - Wikipedia We use page title and meta-data to provide previews for other websites. Project history : I started Survol last year during Hacktoberfest* 2019 as a personal project. I paused it for a year. I picked it back up a few days ago and I've received a lot of contributions and help from the open-source community. In just a few days we've fixed old bugs from last year and added many features. As people are interested in the project on Github and a few friends have asked me for the code I figured I should publish the extension and share it here. *Hacktoberfest is an event run by Digital Ocean during october (hence the name), that rewards open source contributions.
Shakif Fahim
Head of Data at Gaze
great product. I will definitely add to my firefox.
Maxime
MakerCEO @ Kaen
@shakif_fahim Thank you!
