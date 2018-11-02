Surge Send
File transfer and storage made easy, fast, and secure.
SurgeSend is a file transfer product that makes sending large files easy. It’s packed with features: encryption of files, Super Surge for faster downloads, pause and resume, bigger uploads and storages options with Surge Pro, and more. Compatible with everyone!
Nithin AgMaker@nithin_ag · Founder - Surge Send | HappLabs
The SurgeSend Experience File sharing and storing made Fast, Easy, Instant, Secure. Phew, isn't that a relief! Transfer up to 100GB per file. Pause and Resume transfers, get faster downloads with Super Surge P2P! Complete privacy of files - no scans, no sneak peeks and that is only the beginning! Say Hello to SurgeSend First there were planes - fast, light, easy flying machines. Now there is SurgeSend. SurgeSend is a file storing and sharing platform designed for those of you looking to transfer large files. It does not let turbulent internet connectivity, device switching, and other interruptions to get in the way of use. It keeps pace with your needs and increases efficiency. With SurgeSend, you can now send and store a wide range of files from designs and photographs to videos, large manuscripts and more - anytime, anyplace. For better security, files can be password-protected and expiration dates can be pre-set. Multiple storage options, an easy interface, and guaranteed delivery of files make the SurgeSend experience efficient, easy, and reliable. Are you ready to fly SurgeSend-style? All features uninhibited and Free for all for the next 3 months :). Will be in San Fran from Nov 1, would love to host a happy hour(beer, coffee, pizza) for designers, digital artists and anyone who works with heavy file transfers, secure file transfers and talk about our new file product and get feedback. We meet in person or not, Would love your honest feedback on it. Link to our event today 11-02-2018: https://www.facebook.com/events/...
