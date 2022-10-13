Products
Surface Pro 9
Surface Pro 9
The latest tablet-laptop combination from Microsoft
Surface Pro 9 gives you the tablet flexibility you want and the laptop performance and battery life² you need to move through your day — all in one ultra-portable device.
Launched in
Windows
,
Tech
by
Surface Pro 9
About this launch
Surface Pro 9
The latest tablet-laptop combination from Microsoft
Surface Pro 9 by
Surface Pro 9
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Windows
,
Tech
. Made by
Panos Panay
. Featured on October 13th, 2022.
Surface Pro 9
is not rated yet. This is Surface Pro 9's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#45
Week rank
#159
