Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Surf MenuBar
Surf MenuBar

Surf MenuBar

Menubar surf app for MacOS

Payment Required
Get instant 🏄🏻‍♂️ swell and 🌊 wave size from your menubar on MacOS
Launched in
Mac
Menu Bar Apps
Apple
 by
Surf MenuBar
Fireberry
Fireberry
Ad
Free forever crm for startups
About this launch
Surf MenuBar
Surf MenuBarMenubar surf app for MacOS
0
reviews
5
followers
Surf MenuBar by
Surf MenuBar
was hunted by
Anas Boukharta
in Mac, Menu Bar Apps, Apple. Made by
Anas Boukharta
. Featured on June 25th, 2024.
Surf MenuBar
is not rated yet. This is Surf MenuBar's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-