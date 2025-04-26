Launches
Suprr
Suprr
Customer support directly from Telegram
An easy to install customer support bubble for your website that sends customer conversations to your Telegram. Tailored to small teams - Respond to your customers’ requests right from Telegram - Async support - 5 min integration
Telegram
•
Customer Communication
About this launch
Suprr
Better customer support for small teams
Suprr by
Suprr
was hunted by
Artemy Medvedev
in
Telegram
,
Customer Communication
. Made by
Artemy Medvedev
. Featured on May 1st, 2025.
Suprr
is not rated yet. This is Suprr's first launch.